Fun dog show for all the family at Sandringham

Dogs of all ages, shapes and sizes will be entering the show ring at a fun family event at Sandringham on Saturday, June 17.

The fundraising event, in aid of Sandringham and West Newton Churches, will include classes for pedigree breeds, obedience and novelty themes.

The Sandringham Church Fun Dog Show will also include a dog dancing performance by Ruth Harris and her dog plus a raffle with a host of prizes, one of which is complimentary tickets for Sandringham Flower Show in July.

The show, which will be held to the rear of the church grounds, opens at 10am with judging starting at 11am. Rosettes and prize cards will be awarded to sixth place in all classes.

These include in the pedigree section, puppies under a year old, junior dogs aged between a year and 18 months, hound and terriers, gundogs, utility and toy, pastoral and working and an open class for any breed.

The obedience class is open to any dog over six months with a bottle of champagne for the winning owner.

Novelty classes include junior handling, fancy dress, best veteran, dog most like owner, best cross breed, prettiest bitch, most handsome dog, best eyes, best rescue and dog judge would most like to take home. All first prize winners, except handling, will compete for best in show and best puppy in show.

Homemade cakes and refreshments will be on sale and entry to the show is free.