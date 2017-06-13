Fun walk through Sandringham supports Guide Dogs Association

Members of the Lynn branch of the Guide Dogs Association were joined by the West Norfolk public and their four-legged friends for a fun dog walk through Sandringham.

Entry was free but the charity kindly received donations. As well as a name the guide dog competition, there were also goody bags handed out to each walker which were kindly donated by Jolleys.

Fun Dog Walk IAO Guide Dogs for the Blind at Sandringham Country Park. Pictured in front LtoR Gill Southgate with (Yazakab) Genene Henshaw with (Susan)

Pictured above are some of the participants in the fun dog walk.

MLNF17MF06018