Funding deal for custody project launched in King’s Lynn

A pilot project to help female offenders which was launched in Lynn is set to be extended.

Bids are now being sought from organisations keen to take part in the Women Offenders of Norfolk Diversion, Engagement and Rehabilitation Project (WONDER), after funding was secured for a further three years.

The initiative was launched in Lynn and Wymondham last year to work with women when they are released from police custody.

The scheme, which was led by the office of the police and crime commissioner Lorne Green together with Julian Support, the Sue Lambert Trust and the Magdalene Group, aims to assess their personal circumstances and develop tailored support plans.

The Ministry of Justice has now agreed to provide funding for a successor project, known as WONDER+, which will see the programme extended across Norfolk and beyond.

Norfolk police and crime commissioner Lorne Green said: “The female offenders coming into contact with our criminal justice system often have complex needs, and can be some of the most vulnerable and disadvantaged women in society.

“It is vital they are able to access help and support to address the root causes and consequences of what they’re doing. If we’re going to reduce offending, then we have to understand what makes people vulnerable to committing crime.”

Organisations interested in taking part should visit www.norfolk-pcc.gov.uk for more details. The closing date for applications is June 30.