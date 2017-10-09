Fundraiser hailed for long-term QEH help

Vital equipment is now in place to treat patients at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital, thanks to the support of a dedicated fundraiser.

Senior staff have paid tribute to the work of Gavin English, from Docking, who has now raised more than £36,000 for the hospital in the last four years.

His latest donation, of more than £5,000 has funded the purchase of a new electrocardiogram (ECG) machine, which will record patients’ heart activity.

But Mr English has insisted the achievement is by no means his alone.

He said: “This is not just my charity. It’s everyone’s charity because without all of those people who donate, we would not be able to do this.”

Mr English, 80, has raised funds for the hospital since the death of his wife, Frances, in 2013.

Her last wish was for him to sell her clothes in order to help the Macmillan Cancer Care and Treatment Centre that cared for her during her own illness.

Since then, he has completed many supermarket collections, sold items at car boot sales and collected things offered for sale by members of the public.

He also wrote a book, The Last Waltz, about his life with Frances. Earlier this year, he released a second volume, The Last Waltz: The Sequel, about life since her death.

Hospital matron Dawn Slack, who accepted Mr English’s latest cheque for £5,124, said: “We think Gavin is absolutely wonderful for all the help and support he has given to the QEH.”

Mr English added: “It is wonderful to have raised so much money to support local people.

“Every penny goes towards helping local people who are being treated at the hospital. I am always on the lookout for additional car boot sale items and I can collect.”