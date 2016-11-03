Fundraiser June retires at Snettisham holiday park

The manager of a West Norfolk holiday park which has raised thousands of pounds for charity has retired.

June Horton, who has donated almost £30,000 to various charities in the last 11 years, has called it a day at the McDonnell Caravan Park in Snettisham, where she was better known for running June’s Bar.

It comes after her fundraising exploits this year reached £5,000.

A sum of £3,000 has been given to Scotty’s Little Soldiers with the remaining £2,000 being split between Bridge For Heroes, Norfolk Hospice Tapping House, The Big C and Solave End of Life Support.

Mrs Horton, 58, said: “I’ve been here for 11 years and this year was my last season.

“I wanted to take some time out to spend and enjoy with my family.

“I remember my grand-daughter being born the first night I opened the bar 11 years ago, so I had to wet the baby’s head here so to speak.

“It hasn’t been just a business, it has been a social life.

“I will be back as a customer, but on the other side of the bar.”

Helping good causes has been a central feature of Mrs Horton’s time at the bar, with an annual charity day acting as its main fundraising event.

Other initiatives have included charity bingos, quiz nights, raffles, tombolas and open the box, while customers have also raised funds by competing in the Grand East Anglia Run.

“It has given me so many happy memories over the years,” she admitted.

“Just seeing the smiles on people’s faces when you announce how much you’ve raised has made the whole thing just so worthwhile.

“I’d like to thank all of my customers for supporting and help me raise that amount of money over the years, as well as my partner Michael Gilboy for everything he’s done.”