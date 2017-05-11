Fundraisers keep the Festival Too show on the road

Organisers of Lynn’s Festival Too music extravaganza have paid tribute to their supporters following the latest in a series of fundraising events.

Dozens of the event’s backers teed off at Middleton on Wednesday for the festival’s annual golf day, which followed a sold out fashion show at the Bank House in Lynn last week.

Festival Too fundrasing fashion show at King's Lynn Bank House. Pictured fourth from left Chrissey Rix (The Style Show) with her lady models.

An online fundraising drive is also underway, featuring the chance for supporters to secure discounts with local businesses and prized spots to enjoy all the festival action this summer.

Top acts included Busted, KT Tunstall, Space and Kenny Thomas will take to the stage over the three weekends of this year’s festival, which opens on July 1.

The chairman of the event’s organising committee, Alan Taylor, said: “Once again, I am pleased to say that the Festival Too committee of volunteers have been able to bring the people of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk and beyond a superb line up of street entertainment and performers on our famous stage thanks to our sponsors and donators.

“I speak for the committee when I say a massive thank you to each and every one of you, we could not and would not be able to bring this event, and for free to King’s Lynn without you. Please spread the word, come along and enjoy.”

As part of the effort to keep the music playing, the committee has also launched a crowdfunding campaign through which fans can secure a range of rewards in return for their donations.

Rewards can be claimed for as little as £10 and include wristbands which entitle the holder to discounts from a host of local firms, t-shirts and places in a VIP viewing area during the festival itself.

Tickets can also be secured to the festival’s traditional launch event, which takes place at the Ffolkes, Hillington, on Wednesday, May 24, for pledges of £250 or £500.

For more information about the appeal, visit www.crowdfunder.co.uk/festival too2017.