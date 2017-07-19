Fundraisers out in force for Race For Life at Houghton Hall

Houghton Hall had a touch of pink on Tuesday as Race For Life participants descended on the grounds of the estate to fundraise for charity.

More than 1,250 women and girls took part in the 5k course which raised tens of thousands of pounds for Cancer Research UK.

Race for Life 2017 at Houghton Hall iao of Cancer Research UK

For many, this was an opportunity to complete the course on behalf of someone dear to them.

Rosemary Morgan, of Lynn, said she was taking on the challenge for her husband Paul who died from lung cancer this year.

She took part alongside her granddaughter as well as her friend Emma Drew, from Dersingham, who was getting involved for her friend Louise Stebbing.

Also at Houghton were mother and daughter duo Susan and Charlotte Veni, of Tilney St Lawrence.

Susan said they were taking on the race as they had lost members of their family to cancer.

She said: “I think it’s just a way of people getting together and we are all in the same boat. We are all here for the same reason – to show unity.”

For some, this was not the first time they had taken part in the Race For Life.

Debbie Armiger, of East Rudham, said it was her 10th year.

Race for Life 2017 at Houghton Hall iao of Cancer Research UK Winner crossing the line Marie French from Dersingham

“I have family and friends that have been affected by cancer, and I have had a couple of scares myself,” Debbie said.

“Today hopefully means one step closer to finding a cure.”

For Tessa Julnes, 74, this was her 18th event and the fifth of those to be at Houghton.

This year was more meaningful for her, though, as her granddaughter was recently diagnosed with cancer.

Before the participants set off, they were told by a representative of Cancer Research UK that their efforts had raised at least £61,000 for the cause.

Staff from Heros Fitness in Lynn supported the event by leading a warm up and Charles Dennett of KLFM hosted the evening.

