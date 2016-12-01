Fundraising drive launched in memory of former Swaffham Rotary president

An online donations page has been set up in memory of a former Swaffham Rotary Club president.

Tributes have been paid to Alan Jones, who led the group in 2011-12 and died last month, aged 69.

In the group’s latest newsletter, club president David Norris said: “His approach was always good humoured, thoughtful and thorough with consideration and sympathy for personal issues.

“His considered advice was always listened to with respect. We shall miss Alan very much.”

Mr Jones’ widow, Lesley, has set up a donation page via the Memory Giving website for people who wish to support the club’s work.

Anyone who wishes to contribute can do so by visiting www.memorygiving.com/alanmoseleyjones. The page, which has so far raised £150, will close on December 16.