Fundraising for Hunstanton’s Eboni going well

Raising the money to buy a state-of-the-art wheelchair costing £25,000 is the aim of the family and friends of Eboni Bunn, 14, from Hunstanton.

The campaign is spearheaded by her mother, Lisa Belverstone, though the fundraising has only just started, they already have £6,000 donated or pledged.

Stepping out for Eboni. A member of the Rollason School of Dance entertains

This includeds £3,500 from Hunstanton Round Table, £1,000 from Hunstanton Rotary Club, and £1,210 from a disco at Heacham public hall on Saturday organised by Tony Birch, Eboni’s mother’s partner.

He also added £350 to that amount with a sponsored head shave.

That total is expected to swell from Eboni’s Family Fun Day at Hunstanton community Centre on Sunday.

The event, organised by Eboni’s mum, her partner and some 35 relatives and friends, ranging in age from 14 to 86, exploded into an afternoon of fun and frolics at the town’s Community Centre with a sparkling range of stalls and competitions and support from the Rollason School of Dance and the West Norfolk Rock Chair.

Eboni Bunn with mother, Lisa, and her partner, Tony Birch

The chair is needed to make Eboni’s life easier after a catalogue of medical problems that have prevented her enjoying the care-free life that so many youngsters of her age take for granted.

It would also giver her the independence she is denied trapped as she is in an ordinary hospital wheelchair.

At the age of 4½ she was diagnosed with a heart defect, hypertrophic cardio myopathy.

Then, after her eighth birthday she began to lose the use of her legs.

Eboni Bunn, 14, whose family are fundraising in the hope of gathering ?25,000 so she can buy a special chair so she can feel free and independent.

“My legs started hurting and becoming unsteady. I started walking strange just to keep my balance,” she said.

It was caused by the degenerative disease, ataxia, added to which she now has scoliosis of the spine which has confined her to a wheelchair for the last three years.

“I remember being able to run and walk just as any other child. Now I cannot hold my own weight without help.”

She admits that she is struggling with the emotional and mental problems of having to use an ordinary wheelchair.

“I have had to adjust both physically and emotionally. I feel like everybody is looking down at me all the time and staring.”

But with the help of a group of supporters Eboni now has the chance to see life from a different perspective.

Recently given the chance to try out the high-tech wheelchair for herself she discovered it could do more than just act as a mobile platform. It manipulated her into a variety of different positions.

“It helped my spine, it supported me and I stood nearly upright. This chair is amazing. For the first time in years, I was the same height as my mum – we were eye to eye.”

Nor is Eboni sitting back waiting for others to raise the money to make her life more comfortable. She ran her own stall at the fun day and is as active as she can be in helping with the planning of all the fund-raising ventures.

“The chair gave me a sense of living” she said. “I felt happy, free and I knew if I could have this chair I could be very independent and be able to do what I wanted to do.”

Anyone wishing to help Eboni obtain her dream wheelchair should email lisabelverstone79@gmail.com.