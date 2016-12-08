Fundraising group from King’s Lynn reaches African mountain summit

A group of climbers have successfully reached the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for a Gayton-based charity.

The four men set off on their African trek in the last week of September and raised a total of £15,350 for Megan’s Challenge and The Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House.

Stephen Thrower, who started Megan’s Challenge with his wife Debbie, was joined for the 7-day expedition by Danny Boore, Richard Waterfield and Liam Hollands.

After completing the challenge, the group enjoyed a day trip to the Nairobi National Park and the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, where they were told of the baby elephant fostering programme.

Through Megan’s Challenge, the group adopted two baby elephants, and gifted one to Gayton Primary School and the other to Gayton Goslings Daycare Centre.

Mr Thrower said: “Many thanks for all the help, support and sponsors. Without them this challenge would not have been achieved.”

For more information or to donate, please visit www.meganschallenge.co.uk.