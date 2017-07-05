Fundraising in fashion for trust

A fundraising fashion show held in aid of a Lynn homeless charity attracted dozens of supporters to the town’s King’s Centre.

More than 100 people attended last Thursday’s event, which was held to raise funds for the Purfleet Trust.

Purfleet Trust Summer Fashion Show

Volunteer models, aged from 14 to 68, showed off a variety of clothes which had been donated to the trust for the evening.

The clothes were also available for supporters to purchase at the end of the evening.

The event was supported by KL.FM presenter Ben Norris, who put together music to accompany the show, along with former Miss British Beauty Curve winner Emily Blake.

The evening also featured a buffet of food provided by local suppliers.

Purfleet Trust Summer Fashion Show

The final total raised from the evening is not yet known, though proceeds will be used to support the trust’s continuing work to help homeless people in the area.

Purfleet Trust Summer Fashion Show

Purfleet Trust Summer Fashion Show