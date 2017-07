Hundreds of pounds were raised for a West Norfolk parish church when two worshippers slept there.

Christine Hole, pictured above, and Mollie Crumpler bedded down for a night in the St Mary Magdalene church in Magdalen. Their efforts raised around £920 for church funds.

Sleep-Over at Church of Magadalene fundraising for stained glass window. Pictured Christine Hale with pet dog Hugo.

Christine is pictured with her dog, Hugo, as she prepared to bed down. MLNF17MF060167