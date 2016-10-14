Fundraising to help grant Hunstanton teen’s freedom

Fundraising efforts have begun to help a young girl from Hunstanton buy a new ‘power chair’ to help her gain her independence.

Eboni Bunn, 14, has used a wheelchair to get around for three years after doctors found she had a condition which affects the control of body movements, but this is not how she wants to spend the rest of her life.

Eboni Bunn, 14, whose family are fundraising in the hope of gathering �25,000 so she can buy a special chair so she can feel free and independent. ANL-161210-124147001

Eboni was diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy – a heart defect – at four-years-old, for which she will need a transplant one day.

At eight-years-old, her legs started hurting and she became unsteady on her feet, and was then diagnosed with ataxia, a degenerative disease which affects balance and co-ordination.

Mum Lisa Belverstone said that over the last four years, Eboni has lost a considerable amount of use in her legs, she has scoliosis in her spine and has since had to use a wheelchair.

“Eboni has had to adjust both physically and emotionally, but she struggles with the emotional bit as she doesn’t like using a wheelchair. She wants to be like everybody else, and for people to see her, not the chair,” Ms Belverstone added.

After having a demo in a ‘power chair’, which allowed Eboni to stand nearly upright and go to the beach, something she has not been able to do in years as her normal chair is not capable, it was decided that the family would fundraise to be able to buy the chair.

“I love being able to look at people level with them, and to not be looked down upon, it made me feel alive and free,” Eboni told her mum after the demo.

Family and friends are now hoping to gather the £25,000 needed for the chair so that Eboni can enjoy the freedom and the independence that the chair can give her.

The campaign is using Eboni’s name as an acronym to raise awareness of the drive – Every BOdy Needs Independence.

A number of fundraising events have been planned in the hope that this will go some way to the total needed.

“Please help us raise the money needed to make Eboni a freedom-fighting, happy, independent young lady as she should be,” Ms Belverstone said.

On Saturday, October 22, the family are hosting a disco night fundraiser at Heacham Social Club Hall with an 80s versus 90s theme. Tickets cost £5 and doors open at 7.30pm – fancy dress is optional.

On Sunday, October 23, there will be a fun day at Hunstanton Community Centre from 12pm till 4pm, which will offer face painting, games, a rock choir, cake stalls, a penalty shootout and more.

If you would like to donate, or would like more information regarding the fundraising events, please visit: www.gofundme.com/everybodyneedsinde or contact Ms Belverstone on lisabelverstone79@gmail.com.