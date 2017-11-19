Funds donated to Downham Market Rotary Club to go towards good causes

A club in Downham has been boosted after its members helped with an event in the area.

Downham Rotary Club has taken on the responsibility of managing car parks for the Fenman Classic Bike Show for the past four years and this year received a cheque for £750 from the show’s organisers.

This money will be used to help Downham Rotary Club fund local causes.

The bike show, which marked its 29th year this year, was held in Wimbotsham in August and was blessed with good weather which brought out the crowds.

Downham’s Rotarians worked closely with the Fenman Classic Bike Show’s organising team, led by Jonothan Soames-Waring, to ensure the car parking arrangements ran smoothly.