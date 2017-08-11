Funeral arrangements announced for King’s Lynn motorcycle racer

Mark Fincham will be laid to rest on Monday, August 21, his family have confirmed.

A service at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Field Lane, Gaywood, will take place from 2.30pm, followed by a burial at the South Wootton cemetery in Church Lane,

With motorcycle racing being Mr Fincham’s passion, the family have asked that the funeral cortege is escorted to the church and to the cemetery by as many bikes as possible.

Exact details of the escort will follow in due course, but friends are being asked to spread the word.

Mr Fincham, 37, tragically lost his life whilst competing at the British Superbike Championships for True Heroes Racing on Sunday.

He suffered fatal injuries in a Pirelli National Superstock 1000 Championship race at Thruxton.

The former Royal Marine, who had part of his left leg amputated following a road crash 10 years ago, succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment at the Hampshire circuit.

His family have asked for funds to be donated to the Royal Marine’s Rehabilitation Unit, Hasler Company, who supported him after his road traffic accident in 2007.

Mr Fincham was always extremely grateful of the support he received from Halser Company and had previously completed a sponsored run, as an amputee, to raise funds for them.

Donations to this crowdfunding page will generate a fitting memorial for Mr Fincham’s life and assist other injured Royal Marines.

To donate, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/phil-spencer