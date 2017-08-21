Funeral service held for King’s Lynn motorcycle racer Mark Fincham

They came in their hundreds to say goodbye to a family member, a friend, a colleague and a hero.

The funeral of Lynn motorcycle racer Mark Fincham has taken place this afternoon at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Gaywood.

UGC pic for Lynn News

Hundreds of motorcyclists, many of whom had travelled from around the country, joined the cortege on its journey to the church, following an appeal from Mark’s family for as many riders as possible to accompany him on his final journey.

Some machines bore the number 903, which Mark had been racing under when he died earlier this month.

As scores of mourners packed into the church, many more listened to the service outside on loudspeakers.

Mark, who was 37, suffered fatal injuries in a crash while competing in a race at the Thruxton circuit in Hampshire on August 6.

Funeral for Motorcycle Racer Mark Fincham. Procession starting from Wootton Road after leaving Oak Avenue, will go to Roseberry Avenue and then Field Lane, Gaywood for service, with a large number of Bikes in the funeral procession

A former Royal Marine, he achieved his dream of racing motorbikes despite having part of his leg amputated following a road crash 10 years ago.

The funeral service took place little more than 24 hours after tens of thousands of motorcycling fans had paid their own tribute to Mark, as his racing colleagues gathered for the first time following his death.

A minute’s silence was observed in his memory during the British Superbike Championship meeting at Cadwell Park yesterday, ahead of the day’s race in the Pirelli National Superstock 1000 Championship.

Mark had been competing in the class when he was fatally injured.

Funeral for Motorcycle Racer Mark Fincham. Procession starting from Wootton Road after leaving Oak Avenue, will go to Roseberry Avenue and then Field Lane, Gaywood for service, with a large number of Bikes in the funeral procession

Members of the True Heroes team, who he had been racing for in the series, joined riders and officials on the starting grid for the tribute, which was also observed by a crowd of up to 50,000 spectators at the Lincolnshire circuit.

On-course marshals also held up the race number 23, which Mark had ridden under in previous years, as a mark of respect.

More than £1,000 has already been raised for the Royal Marines rehabilitation unit, Hasler Company, through an online appeal set up in Mark’s memory.

The appeal is aiming to raise £5,000 for the unit, which Mark himself raised money for by completing a sponsored run as an amputee following his road crash.

Funeral for Motorcycle Racer Mark Fincham. Procession starting from Wootton Road after leaving Oak Avenue, will go to Roseberry Avenue and then Field Lane, Gaywood for service, with a large number of Bikes in the funeral procession

The organisation had supported him following the accident.

And it is hoped that the proceeds will create a fitting memorial to him and help to assist other injured Royal Marines in the future.

Donations can still be made online via www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/phil-spencer