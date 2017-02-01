Gale warning for East Anglia on Friday

Winds of 50 to 70mph are expected to hit East Anglia on Friday, the Met Office has warned.

The yellow ‘be aware’ warning issued today and valid from 6am to midnight on Friday says the winds will be stronger further south and up to 80mph on the south coast.

It is expected to cause ‘minor damage’ and travel problems.

The warning says: “A number of potentially vigorous low pressure systems are likely to move quickly towards northwest Europe later this week. One of these, on Friday, may affect southern parts of the UK.”

It says the strongest winds should pass south of the UK but adds: “Even so, spells of wet and windy weather will be affecting many areas later this week and over the weekend.”

