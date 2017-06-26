Games console stolen from flat in King’s Lynn

Police are appealing for information after a games console was stolen during a break-in at a flat in Lynn last week.

The incident happened in Highfield some time between 9.30pm on Thursday, June 22 and 1pm on Saturday, June 24, when suspect(s) gained access to a property via an insecure window.

A PlayStation 4 games console and three games have been stolen.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or noticed anyone suspicious in the area between the times stated.

Anyone with information should contact Det Con Sam Harris at Lynn CID on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.