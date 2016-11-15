‘Gateway into King’s Lynn’s heritage’ set to receive thousands

One of Lynn’s most recognisable landmarks is set to receive a Heritage Lottery Fund grant for improvements to its interior.

Plans to upgrade the South Gate, using the £85,000 it is due to receive, were revealed by West Norfolk Council cabinet member for culture, heritage and health Elizabeth Nockolds in a council report.

New lighting, displays and interactives are all on the cards, which will “tell the story of the South Gate”.

Mrs Nockolds said: “It is very good news as the South Gate is such an important Grade 1 listed 15th century building and provides the gateway into Lynn’s heritage. It’s for this reason I would like more people to access it, especially young people.”

She added that the council work in a partnership with Norfolk Museum Service, as they already do with the Stories of Lynn, who work closely with both primary and secondary schools, as well as involving the Youth Forum.

Other groups who are due to be consulted are the Town Guides, Civic Society and those who volunteer to promote the building and keep it open in the summer months.

Mrs Nockolds said: “We are intending to commission an architectural historian to undertake a new detailed survey of the structure and historical sources of the South Gate which will guide us to updated information to enhance the informal and formal family and school activities in the building.”

Built in the 1400s, the South Gate functioned as a defensive fortification and as a place to collect tolls in the town during medieval times.

It is now open to the public in summer months to give an insight into the building’s history.

Mrs Nockolds said that, although the project is currently in its early stages, it is expected that the building will be open to the public during summer next year, but is not due to be completed until 2018.