Gateway to King’s Lynn back in place

West Norfolk Council yesterday returned Lynn’s town sign to its home on the Southgates roundabout after it underwent repairs.

Elizabeth Nockolds, deputy leader of the council, said: “I’m delighted that our sign is now back in its place at the gateway to our beautiful town. Norfolk’s carved and painted town and village signs are part of what makes our county so special. I’d like to thank Helena Anderson, the local artist who previously repaired the sign. Her work meant the sign could stand in place for a good few years, but time and the weather take their toll on carved timber, and every so often we do have to intervene to make sure it can last as long as possible.” Mrs Nockolds is pictured with signwriter Harry H Overton, and mayor David Whitby. MLNF17AF04423