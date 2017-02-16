Gave up Christmas morning to raise charity money with Hunstanton swim

Raymond Harris, the venue manager at the Fabulous Showboat, Hunstanton, has been named as Employee of the Month by its owner Praesepe Group for his heroics in giving up his Christmas Day morning for a sponsored swim in the sea at the resort to raise £550 for CHIPS, a gaming industry charity funding specialised wheelchairs for severely disabled children.

Raymond was joined by colleagues at the surprise ceremony, where Praesepe Group’s chief executive, Nick Harding, presented him with £250 of high street vouchers, a special Employee of the Month badge and certificate to mark his award.

Nick Harding said: “Raymond’s bravery is a real asset to the company and he sets the example, always exceeding expectations. His efforts are to be commended.”

Operations manager Steve Ambrose, who nominated Raymond, said: “Raymond thoroughly deserves this award. We encourage all our employees to contribute to charity, but only a few would have the bravery to go for a swim in the sea during winter – especially on Christmas morning!”

“He is an excellent manager and, more importantly, a fantastic person who is an example to all of his colleagues.”