Gayton knitters make money for hospice cause

The creativity of people in one West Norfolk village turned into vital support for a children’s charity.

Residents in Gayton held a knit and natter afternoon tea and sale at the village’s Jubilee Hall to support the East Anglia Children’s Hospices (EACH).

The charity, which has the Duchess of Cambridge as its patron, runs three hospice sites in Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire to support seriously ill youngsters and their families.

Residents are pictured above showing off some of the creations on show during the event. MLNF16AF10102