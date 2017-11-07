Gayton man died after drugs-and-alcohol, inquest hears

A 40-year-old man from Gayton who had been a drug user for 22 years died from excessive drugs and alcohol abuse, an inquest heard on Friday.

Nicholas James Newman, 40, of St Nicholas Close, Gayton, was found dead at home by his mother in the early hours on April 4.

The court heard Mr Newman’s mother, Lynda Cato found her son dead in his bed at around 4.30am after waking up and going to check on him.

In a statement read in court, Ms Cato said when she checked on her son she recognised that he was not breathing, was cold to the touch and looked pale.

She said Mr Newman received a phone call from a friend who wanted his help buying drugs, and after returning home at 10pm she did not notice a difference in her son’s behaviour, saying he seemed OK and was joking around.

Assistant coroner Johanna Thompson said: “It is clear Mr Newman had a history of drug use and suffered chronic back pain. He was found by his mother deceased on April 4 2017. The main cause was due to heroin with a contribution of alcohol abuse.”