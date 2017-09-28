Gayton school plan fears ‘not satisfactorily addressed’, new report says

Transport and flood risk concerns relating to the proposed relocation of a West Norfolk village school have still not been properly addressed, according to borough planners.

Revised plans for a new school in Gayton, which now include the relocation of an associated nursery, were lodged last month.

But West Norfolk Council officials have called for the authority to lodge a holding objection when the scheme goes before its planning committee on Monday.

A report published ahead of the meeting said: “The outstanding objections on flood risk and the failure to take into account committed development which has not been mentioned in the transport assessment indicate that the applicant has not satisfactorily addressed these site-specific issues.”

Plans to move the village’s primary school from its current Lynn Road home to a site on the corner of Back Street and Winch Road were first outlined by county education officials almost two years ago.

The new scheme would, if approved, also provide new accommodation for the Gayton Goslings pre-school, which shares the existing school site.

But the idea has been consistently opposed by some nearby residents because of their concerns over increased traffic and flood risk.

The latter concern has also been echoed in objections lodged to the original proposal by the Environment Agency and Norfolk County Council’s own flood risk assessment officers.

Borough councillors opposed the original plan last summer, with members criticising the appearance of the proposed building as “institutionalised.” That application was subsequently withdrawn.

The latest report also includes a call for the materials intended to be used in construction to be reconsidered.

The school has been using a number of additional temporary buildings since it converted from first to primary school status six years ago.

Planning permission has previously been obtained to extend their use, potentially until 2020.

The borough council will be considering the new application in its capacity as a consultee. The final decision on planning permission will be made by the county council.