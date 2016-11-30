Search

Gaywood church has Christmas tree festival

Christmas trees being carried into St Faiths Church Gaywood, ready for the start of the Christmas Tree festival. Pictured (from left): Nick Roberts, churchward Richard Parr, Methodist steward Joan Greening, Rector the Revd Julie Boyd and John Woodford ANL-161130-125502001

St Faith’s Christmas Tree Festival begins on Friday in Gaywood and will continue until Monday.

All are welcome to this annual event which starts tomorrow at 7pm with an open evening and variety concert hosted by Anthony Isaacs, of BBC Radio Norfolk. On Saturday, West Norfolk Singers are in concert, at 7:30pm. Both concerts cost £7, book for both and pay only £10. Tickets from the church office. The tree festival is open 10am-8pm today, 10-6pm tomorrow, 11.30am-6.30pm on Sunday and 10 until 4pm on Monday. The photograph shows Christmas trees being carried into St Faith’s ready for the start of the festival. Pictured. from left, Nick Roberts, churchwardan Richard Parr, Methodist steward Joan Greening, Rev Julie Boyd and John Woodford.

Picture: SUPPLIED