Gaywood councillor takes HIV test to support campaign

National HIV Testing Week, coordinated by HIV Prevention England, was held this week.

The purpose of the week is to promote regular testing among the most affected population groups and to reduce the number of people who are undiagnosed or diagnosed late.

This year’s theme is Give HIV The Finger, which aims to demonstrate that getting tested for HIV is as easy as a quick finger-prick test. To help support the campaign, Norfolk county councillors Thomas Smith, Jess Barnard and Emma Corlett took the HIV test at County Hall last week.

Mr Smith, member for Gaywood South, said: “I’m very pleased to support this campaign. The test is free, quick and painless and the sooner you find out whether you have HIV the better it is for your health. Great advances in treatment have been made, as well as there being less of a stigma surrounding the disease, but we still need to do more and hopefully campaigns like this will help.” Picture: SUPPLIED