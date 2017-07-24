Gaywood funeral team set a shining example for charity

Staff at the Central England Co-operative funeral home in Wootton Road, Gaywood, produced a polished performance when they supported a charity helping disabled children by holding a sponsored car wash. The team gave up their free time on a Sunday to raise funds for the Newlife Foundation, netting £168.82p. Funeral director John Barry said: “The car wash was very well attended and I’d like to thank all of the willing participants and everyone who dropped in to have their cars washed.

“The rain held off until an hour before we finished, but we carried on! It’s such a great cause.” Pictured above at the car wash, from left to right, are Dean Starling, Ian Kearney, Dean’s son, Riley, John Barry and Michael Smith. Picture: SUPPLIED