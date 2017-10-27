Gaywood Library announces the winner of their Draw a Superhero Competition

Gaywood Library announced the winner of their Draw a Comic Superhero Competition on Thursday.

Artist Andy Scordellis judged the competition and announced Elise Clayton as the winner with her female superhero design.

The winner and runners up won pencils, crayons and artist drawing pads.

Organiser and community librarian Elena Parkin said: “They were all very pleased with their prizes.”

