Gaywood Library announces the winner of their Draw a Superhero Competition

Winners of the Draw a comic super hero competition presentation at Gaywood Library LtoR, Thomas Chappell (R/up), Elise Clayton (Winner), Elena Parkin (Organiser and Community Librarian), Andy Scordellis (Artist), Fern Barnett (3rd Place), Trish Bailey (Friends of Gaywood Library), Sam Chappell (R/up), Tom Fisher (R/up), Pat Jones (Friends of Gaywood Library).
Gaywood Library announced the winner of their Draw a Comic Superhero Competition on Thursday.

Artist Andy Scordellis judged the competition and announced Elise Clayton as the winner with her female superhero design.

The winner and runners up won pencils, crayons and artist drawing pads.

Organiser and community librarian Elena Parkin said: “They were all very pleased with their prizes.”

