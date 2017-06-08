Gaywood man attempts bike world record

A Gaywood man is attempting a self-supported, ultra-distance cycling race across Europe to prove to himself that he “can do it”.

Robbie Ferrie, 29, is cycling the fifth annual Transcontinental Race, which is one of the world’s toughest ultra-endurance races.

With hopes of attaining a world record, Mr Ferrie said he trains three or four days a week, and cycles to a different destination every weekend.

He said: “I take on a new adventure every weekend, and i just pack up a bag of spare clothes and spare parts and i just set off. The race is unsupported.

“I just pick a random place every weekend. I went from King’s Lynn to Brighton and back last weekend, and this weekend I am going to cycle around the Lake District.”

Mr Ferrie, who has only been cycling for around three years, discovered his passion for cycling when he journeyed from London to Paris in 24 hours to attach a padlock onto Paris’ ‘love lock’ bridge for his sister and her husband.

“I just wanted to do something nice for my sister and it [cycling] never stopped,” said Mr Ferrie.

“Since i started cycling, i have been to some really cool places and i have even been in -8 degrees on top of a mountain.”

This year’s Transcontinental Race is inviting around 300 cyclists to journey from Belgium and through Germany, Italy, Solvakia, Romania, before finishing in central Greece.

The 4,200km time-trail across Europe runs from July 28 until August 16, but the winner is expected to cross the finish line within seven to 10 days.

Mr Ferrie added: “I should cover around 200 to 250 miles a day. I will be getting around five hours sleep and i will need to take in around 5000 calories a day.

“The most important thing to me is the race. I want the world record because it is something that I said I would attempt, but the most important thing to me is the race and proving to myself that i can do it.

“I would like to thank The Nelson in Burnham Market, BNI Norfolk in Norwich, Glorious Food in King’s Lynn, and Fatbirds in Hunstanton, for their all of their help and sponsorship.”