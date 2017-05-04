Gaywood Rainbows celebrate first birthday

Karen Plaicewood, who runs the 9th Kings Lynn Rainbow unit has thrown a party for the group’s first birthday.

Group members are leaders are pictured above during the celebration, which took place last Thursday..

The group meet at the Gaywood Church Rooms each week where the girls partake in a variety of activities such as arts, crafts, games, fundraising events and days out.

The group has rapidly expanded since its initiation in 2016 where it started with six members and now has 17.

The group meets every Thursday between 4.30 and 5.30pm and is available for all girls aged five to seven. MLNF17MF04051