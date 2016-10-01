Gaywood Wives back Red Wellies

At a recent meeting of Gaywood Wives Group, a cheque for £900 was presented to Mervyn Wiles on behalf of Red Wellies.

Red Wellies raise money for the research of brain tumours Glioblastoma Multiforms (GMB), in memory of Lisa Wiles who died back in 2011.

So far the family have hended over more than £50,000 for research to the University of Cambridge/Addenbrooke’s Hospital and are well on the way to raising a similar amount.

Gaywood Wives Group, who meet every Wednesday at Gaywood Church Rooms (7.45pm), raises money each year for charity, trying to help local causes, with a number of fundraising events.

Pictured above are joint presidents Betty Guy and Veronica Stevens presenting a cheque to Mervyn Wiles.