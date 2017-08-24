GCSE RESULTS 2017: Smithdon toasts the increase in GCSE results

Smithdon High School staff and students are celebrating “the best GCSE headline results ever,” with a 10 per cent increase on last year’s grades.

This year, 65 per cent of students scored a grade 9 to 4 in their English and maths exams, which equates to a 10 per cent increase on 12-months’ ago.

Figures show 79 per cent of year 11 students attained a grade 4 in their English exams and 73 per cent of youngsters achieved a grade 4 in their maths exams.

Chairman of Smithdon High School governing body, Rob Lodge, said: “The results reflect the hard work of students and staff alike.

“I am thrilled with the improvements and wish all the children well in their future studies.”

Staff at the high school have expressed their pride in student Scott Kimber who scored a grade 9 in both English and maths.

Headteacher Simon Wilson, said: “Scott’s achievement is fantastic.

“Only a handful of students nationally would have been awarded a grade 9 for both English and maths.

“He should be very proud of himself.”