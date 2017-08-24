GCSE RESULTS 2017: Year 11 students celebrate GCSE result success

As thousands of students across the country collect their GCSE results, officials at two West Norfolk schools are hailing this year a success.

King’s Lynn Academy students and staff are celebrating GCSE results, with 43 per cent of students achieving between grade 4 and grade 9 in the two core subjects of English and maths.

GCSE results, King's Lynn Academy Adam Obey and Owen Case

That is one per cent less than the proportion who achieved grade A* to C last year – but it is recognised the examinations were tougher this year.

Acting principal Alan Fletcher said: “We offer our congratulations to our hardworking students who have achieved some very impressive individual sets of results.

“My thanks also go to the staff who have supported our students with such dedication throughout a challenging year for the school.”

Among the year groups top performers, Lucy Whitear is all set to study biology, maths and history at a sixth form in Norwich, after achieving 8, 7, three Bs and two Cs.

Mr Fletcher added: “English results have improved by eight percent this year, and we are already working hard to ensure to record-breaking set of outcomes for 2018.”

Another top performer, Tayla Mattinson scored 6, 5, two As, one B and one C, she will be heading to College of West Anglia to study travel and tourism.

Year 11 students and staff at King Edward VII Academy are also celebrating some “outstanding individual performances,” with 45 per cent of students achieving grade 9 to 4 in English and maths.

This year’s results showed a slight decrease on 12-months’ ago, with 45 per cent of students scoring a pass level and above, compared to 50 per cent last year.

Head of school Lloyd Brown said: “My congratulations to our students in achieving their GCSE successes. We are looking forward to working with many of them who are returning to KES next year to study for A-levels.”

Top performer of the year group, Aaron Butler, opening his results on his 16th birthday, attained a 9, two 8s, five A* and one A.

He said: “Quite simply I was over the moon and surprised. In honestly I did expect good results but not to such an extent.”

Having achieved two 7s, two A*, five As, and a C, Adonia Ganea said “I felt extremely shocked at first, I’d never have guessed I’d have done as well as this. All I can say is the stress and worries were worth it”.

Alicia Backham scored five A*, three As, three Bs and three Cs.