General election nominations confirmed for West Norfolk seats

The full list of candidates standing for West Norfolk’s constituencies at next month’s general election has been published.

The deadline for nominations passed at 4pm today and details of those contesting the borough’s seats were released by West Norfolk Council a short time ago.

It had already been confirmed that Sir Henry Bellingham would be seeking re-election in North West Norfolk for the Conservatives, while Jo Rust would be opposing him for Labour.

Rupert Moss-Eccardt, who fought the South West Norfolk seat at the 2015 election, will stand for the Liberal Democrats, while Michael Stone is UKIP’s candidate.

Michael de Whalley, for the Green Party, completes the line-up.

Meanwhile, in South West Norfolk, justice secretary Elizabeth Truss is defending the seat she has won at the last two elections for the Tories.

Peter Smith, who also stood against her in 2015, is the Labour candidate, while Stephen Gordon has been nominated by the Liberal Democrats.

The Green Party have not nominated a candidate, despite being expected to do so, while David Williams will stand for UKIP.

The Greens have also chosen not to stand in the North Norfolk constituency, in a move they say is intended to support the Liberal Democrats’ Norman Lamb.

Earlier this week, UKIP announced it would not contest the seat either, instead urging its supporters to vote for the Conservative candidate, James Wild.