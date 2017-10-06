Get in the frame to help charity

A Downham charity shop is appealing for people to put themselves in the frame by becoming volunteers.

The Be A Name In Our Frame campaign has been re-launched by East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) and will continue until next Sunday, October 15.

And helpers at the charity’s High Street shop are hoping more will follow the example of Sue Marsh, Jenny Wood and Sophie White, pictured above.

Manager Mark Brown said: “I’m lucky to have a fantastic team of volunteers who all enjoy coming to the shop, getting to know one another and our regular customers.

“We’re always on the look-out for new people to join us, though, however much time they may be able to give.”

To find out more, phone 01366 380619.

Picture: SUBMITTED