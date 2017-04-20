Get on your bikes for Cycle Together Sandringham

West Norfolk businesses are being challenged to raise their game on two wheels to help disabled people enjoy more holidays at a special hotel.

Cycle Together Sandringham, West Norfolk’s premier cycling charity, are asking the business community to take part in the annual ride, which raises money for disabled people to enjoy holidays at Leonard Cheshire Disability’s Park House hotel.

The annual event is offering corporate membership at Alive Leisure for three months.

All employees will benefit from 20 per cent off fitness membership, if the company has the most cyclists.

A special prize is on offer for the company that brings the most cyclists to the event this summer and organisers hope the incentive will continue to spur on people to hop on their saddles.

Businesses from across the county are already signing up for the event, held on Sunday, June 18.

Lynn car dealership Duff Morgan already have four members of staff signed up for the big race.

Duff Morgan manager Martin Seal said: “We like to support local charities and the community. We have seen the Cycle Together grow every year and wanted to be part of it.”

This year, all money raised by cyclists will go towards an outdoor activity area for wheelchair users at Leonard Cheshire Disability’s Park House hotel in Sandringham.

Over the past four years more than £60,000 has been raised by the event for disabled people staying at the hotel.

Hotel visitor Joy Frith said: “When you come to Park House it doesn’t take you long to realise that you are staying at a very special place.

“It’s a holiday that’s inclusive in the true sense of the word.”

Cycle Together Sandringham offers five different routes this summer, all starting and finishing in the grounds of Park House hotel.

Options are 10, 25, 50, 75 and 100 miles, all fully sign-posted and with free feed stations stocked with cold drinks and nutritious snacks. Individuals representing a company can choose their own distance, so cyclists of all abilities can take part.

For more details, and to enter, see leonardcheshire.org/cycletogether, text ‘CYCLE’ to 80878, or email local organiser Phil Davies on pasdavies@btinternet.com