Perhaps not Strictly but a chance to dance the night away casually – or just listen – when Downham Swing Orchestra and resident singers play at Stowbridge Village Hall on Saturday, October 1st from 7.30pm until 10.30pm.

Tickets at £5 are available from Lewks in Wales Court, Downham, or at the door on the night.

There will be a raffle and on the night you should take along your own drinks and nibbles.