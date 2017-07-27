GH Hair Design is a cut above the rest

GH Hair Design is showing they are a cut above the rest by donating all the money earned from children’s hair cuts, during the school holidays, to the Rudham Ward at Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Salon staff wanted to do something positive to help the local children’s ward and decided to do that by donating their proceeds of childrens’ trims to the hospital.

Owner of GH Hair Design, Gemma Howard said: “We did this a few years ago in the school holidays and all the children loved it and found it really fun.

“We decided we would do it again and donate the money again to the hospital.

“It went really well a few years ago and so we thought it would be a good idea to bring it back and do it again.”

To encourage youngsters into the hairdressers, staff will be dressing up in fancy dress costumes throughout the school holidays.

With costumes ranging from Mini Mouse, Noddy, Little Red Riding Hood, Alice in Wonderland, Big Bird and Bumblebee from Transformers, salon staff hope to beat their pervious donation of £400.

She added: “In 2012, we raised around £400 and we are hoping to beat that this year.

“Everyone has been really pleased and positive about us doing it and everyone has been very generous.”

The salon, at 2B, St Ann’s Street, offers a range of hair design services for men and women including colouring, extensions and everyday cutting and styling.

Providing children with toys and games to play with while their parents’ get their hair cut, as well as offering them with free squash and biscuits, the salon is child friendly. MLNF17PM07071