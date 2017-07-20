Giant bookshelf mural aims to inspire readers at King’s Lynn school

A bookshelf with a difference has been unveiled at a Gaywood school.

Borough mayor Carol Bower was the guest of honour at the Howard Junior School on Monday morning as the 25 metre long Giant Bookshelf art installation was revealed.

The mural, which covers 87.5 square metres, was developed by town-based artist Nicola Marray-Woods, who had painted the previous mural at the school 16 years ago.

She said: “This project turned into a real labour of love. The children were so enthusiastic and full of ideas throughout.

“They came up with so many varied images that I decided the best way to incorporate them all was to integrate them into a giant bookshelf with characters coming to life and interacting.

“There were children’s contributions of additional ideas during the whole process of design and painting, and even more ideas came via social media.”

Mrs Marray-Woods, who has collaborated with a number of schools and community groups across the country on arts projects, now plans to work with the school to develop a range of teaching resources based around the mural.

Headteacher Gregory Hill said the artwork was intended to help the school continue its strong reading performance, which saw it achieve the highest progress rate of all schools in West Norfolk last year and included the development of a glow in the dark library.

He said: “We have been on an immense journey to engage our pupils in reading over the years.

“Now we have this mural to inspire us everyday. It’s unique, engaging and mesmerising.”