Giant lego models move in at Welney

Visitors to the Welney Wetland Centre are in for a big surprise this school holidays after the arrival this week of some unusual animals.

Giant creatures made out of Lego bricks have arrived and been dotted about the adventure trail for visitors to find.

Giant Lego structures being put in place at Welney Wetlands Trust

Among them is an otter, a frog and of course an iconic Bewick swan – which make Welney their home during the winter months.

The models had to be brought in on the back of a tractor to be taken to their location as they are so heavy for instance Kate the Kingfisher who welcomes visitors to the centre weighs 70kgs.

The kingfisher model, which stands in the centre’s entrance hall, is made of 12,000 Lego bricks. As well as large models there are also some delicate ones, including a dragon fly and flamingo.

Emma Brand, marketing officer, said: “There are 11 statues in total for people to find and enjoy dotted along the nature trail. Some of them are of birds that the WWT work to protect the flamingo and they have facts about the bird or creature so people can learn more about them.”

Giant Lego structures being put in place at Welney Wetlands Trust Fergus Marshall 5

Visitors will be able to enjoy the trail of individually-designed statues inspired by real species at Welney Wetland Centre until September 3.

To find out more visit: http://www.wwt.org.uk/wetland-centres/welney/

Giant Lego structures being put in place at Welney Wetlands Trust