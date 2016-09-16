Gifted gardeners in West Norfolk praised for their creativity

Green-fingered west Norfolk residents have been showing off their horticultural handiwork in the annual Freebridge Sheltered Scheme Gardening competititon.

An awards ceremony was held at Grove Gardens in Gayton to celebrate the best of the best on Thursday, September 8 and featured 34 winners across 11 categories.

Freebridge Garden Competition: Group shot of winners ANL-160915-143339001

This year’s theme was Space, and those who conveyed this best were, for the southern region – Beaupre Hall, Outwell and for the northern region – Grove Gardens, Gayton.

Other winners were:

Special Achievement Award: • Robert & Florence Hammond

Best use of small space:

• Christine Hicks

• Neil Parnell

• Patricia Leigh

• Gillian Berrisford

• Josie Wadsworth

Best kept individual garden:

• Angela French

• Bob Matthews

• Bob & Eva Howes

• Margaret & Stan Follen

Best hanging basket, pot or container:

• Pauline Arter

• Tony Whitelam

Best vegetable area:

• Laraine Carter

• Derek & Ann Wright

Longest carrot:

• John Tansley

Best climbing plant:

• Ray & Shirley Howlett

Best real flower arrangement:

• Peggy Hall

• Margaret Fox

• Heather Hawkes

Plants or flowers in the most unusual container:

• Maureen Ball

• Joan Hornett

• Nancy Newell

The competition was open to all those who live in one of the Freebridge support schemes, and featured a variety of categories giving everyone the opportunity to enter.

Support for the event was given by landscapers Ground Control, who helped to judge the entries and donated prizes for the winners.

FACET a charity from March who support adults with disabilities, also helped out by donating a bench planter and a wheelbarrow planter as prizes.

The judging panel was comprised of Paul Grahame (Ground Control), Pippa May (West Norfolk Befrienders), David Harrison and Nicki Loake (Freebridge Tenant Panel members) and Jas Rigg and Marie Connell (Freebridge Board members).

Michelle Gant, Director of Engagement at Freebridge, said: “Once again the Sheltered Scheme Garden Competition has proved to be one of the highlights of the summer for Freebridge residents.

“It is a fabulous display of hard work and creativity, not to mention the opportunity that it provides to bring together residents from all our sheltered schemes. I want to thank everyone who took part and congratulations to the winners.”

Pictured are: Harry Loane, left, representing Grove Gardens and Angela French, representing Beaupre Hall.