Girl ‘hung on to father’s neck’ after getting cut off by tide in Hunstanton

Emergency crews were called to help a man and his two daughters who were cut off by the tide in Hunstanton yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, August 8).

Officials said the family ventured out on to sandbanks opposite the Oasis swimming pool when they became cut off by the incoming tide at about 3.20pm.

They became out of their depth while returning to the beach and were swept down towards Heacham by the current.

A spokesman for the RNLI said: “The younger girl, believed to be about eight-years-old, was hanging on to her father’s neck, the other girl, about 12, was also holding on.”

When the family returned to shore, they were assessed by a paramedic but they did not need further treatment.

The RNLI has issued sea safety advice to visitors which urges them not to venture out on to the flats or banks at Hunstanton, Heacham or Snettisham.

“However tempting, tides in this area go out over a mile on big ebbs, when the tide turns the tidal currents are very strong,” the spokesman said.

“Weather conditions can change very quickly and you can soon be in trouble. Respect the water, stay safe, keep off the banks and within your limits..”