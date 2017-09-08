Girl power could take down multiple sclerosis

A group of girls from West Norfolk are teaming up to try to tackle a neurological condition sooner.

Kate Nicholls, from Lynn, is joining forces with six close friends to assist in finding a cure for multiple sclerosis (MS) by taking on a series of challenges.

With £3,000 already in their fundraising pot, the team of seven, who are known locally as the ‘Norfolk Girls’, are raising money not only for the worthy cause but also for two close friends who have been diagnosed with the condition.

She said: “One of our close friends and one of our friend’s boyfriend’s sister was diagnosed with the condition, and after hearing news of their diagnosis we decided to do what we can to raise money for the cause.”

MS is a condition of the central nervous system, which is caused when a person’s immune system is not working properly.

“Our most recent events include a make up fun afternoon which Lucy Clarke organised and raised £165.40,” said Ms Nicholls.

“I organised a quiz and raffle night at Knights Hill which was twice the success I was expecting. With the help of my boyfriend, Daniel Hipkin, on the night we raised a massive £440.60 for the MS Trust.

“One of the girls, Faye Evans, is climbing Mount Kilimanjaro at the end of this month with the MS Trust.”