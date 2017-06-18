Girlfriend of missing Corrie McKeague announces birth of baby girl

The girlfriend of missing Corrie McKeague has announced the birth of their baby girl.

April Oliver posted a picture on her Facebook page today (Sunday, June 18) of her cradling the newborn.

Corrie McKeague

April didn’t confirm when the baby was born and simply posted two hearts and a unicorn emoji alongside the heartwarming image.

Around a dozen of people had ‘liked’ the picture just an hour after she posted it, including Corrie’s mother Nicola Urquhart.

April, from Downham Market, Norfolk, had been dating Corrie for around five months before he went missing.

She previously shared a poignant black and white image of her baby bump.

In an emotional message to her unborn baby, she wrote: “Your daddy would be so proud of you, my little one and would love you as much as I do.

“Corrie will be part of both of us forever, no one can take that away.”

Corrie, 23, was last seen in the early hours of September 24, after a night out in Bury St Edmunds.

Police specialists believe that Corrie is in a landfill site in Milton, Cambridgeshire, after CCTV footage last saw him entering a refuge area behind a Greggs in Bury.

Police have been searching the landfill for more than 14 weeks, and have sifted through 4,000 tonnes of waste.

Writing on the Find Corrie Facebook page on Friday, Nicola said: “The process the police are using, without going into to much detail, is they pick an amount of rubbish up with heavy mechanical machinery and then lay it on the ground for the search team police officers to rake through, looking for Corrie, but also looking for items as small as his keys or phone.

“Whilst doing this they continue to look for Greggs branded rubbish along with items that can date and give a location, this all takes time.

“However it does mean they would not miss Corrie if he is there.

“All though this sounds like a basic and simple way of searching It, so many other possible things have been considered and a huge amount of work has been carried out to ascertain there viability such as probes for certain gases, ground penetrating radar, specialist dogs have been used where appropriate.

“We still feel confident that if Corrie is in the landfill the methods Suffolk Police are using will find him.”

Corrie is originally from Fife in Scotland and moved down to Suffolk to live at RAF Honington where he worked as a gunner and team medic.

Anyone with information about his disappearance is asked to call the incident room at Suffolk Police on 01473 782019.