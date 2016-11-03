Girlguiding units in King’s Lynn in need of new volunteers

Girlguiding units in Lynn are looking for volunteers to help enrich the lives of girls and young women in the area.

Rainbows and Brownies in Lynn have become so popular that they need more helpers to give even more girls the opportunities available through guiding.

Anglia region development worker Chris Bramham said: “All units enjoy a hugely varied, girl-led programme of activities, incorporating everything from world issues and science to adventure sports, social action and most of all, fun.”

In particular, volunteers are needed for the following units: 16th Lynn Brownies, 2nd Lynn North Rainbows, 9th Lynn Rainbows – all of which meet early evening on Thursdays, as well as 17th Lynn Brownies, who meet early evening on Mondays.

Ms Bramham added: “Girlguiding welcomes volunteers of all backgrounds, abilities and faiths. From running a group to giving just one or two hours a month, volunteering is very flexible and can fit around a busy lifestyle.”

She said there are no specific qualifications required but you will need to: be over 18; be reliable and trustworthy; have a sense of humour; enjoy working with young people; have an open and approachable manner; able to undertake a DBS check; and provide two non-related individuals who can give a reference for your suitability to work with children.

Volunteers can support girls in guiding in a variety of ways, from training as a leader to smaller supporting roles including accounting or skill sharing.

Mother-and-daughter volunteers Cynthia and Leanne Jennings said: “Give it a go if you want a rewarding challenge – every meeting and event is different: fun, tears and laughter.”

There are more than 550,000 members of Girlguiding in the UK which encompasses Rainbows (5-7 years), Brownies (7-10 years), Guides (10-14 years) and the Senior Section (14-25 years).

If you would like to find out more about volunteering with Girlguiding please contact Chris Bramham via email at: ChrisB@girlguiding-anglia.org.uk or phone on: 07585973546.