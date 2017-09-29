Girls from Freebridge Lynn District celebrate Rainbows’ 30th birthday

Girls from Dersingham, Ingoldisthorpe, Snettisham and Gayton celebrated the Rainbows’ 30th anniversary by visiting the Hunstanton Sealife Centre on Saturday.

The Freebridge Lynn District trip was one of a number of Under the Sea-themed events taking place across the Anglia region, to mark 30 years since the start of Rainbows, the youngest age group in girlguiding.

Lynne Wheeler, of 1st Dersingham Rainbows, said: “We ended the afternoon by singing happy birthday to two Rainbows who were six on that day.” Picture: SUBMITTED.