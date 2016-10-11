Give blood at Lynn donation day

Blood donation sessions will be held at the Kings Centre, Wellesley Street, Lynn, later this month.
The sessions are on Monday October 31, from 1 to 4pm and 5 to 7pm.
For more information, phone 0300 1232323 or visit www.blood.co.uk
