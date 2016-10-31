Glasshouse at Wissington factory to grow cannabis plant for medical purposes

A glasshouse based at British Sugar’s Wissington factory is to start growing a cannabis plant used in epilepsy medicine from next year.

The new crop of Cannabidiol (CBD) will replace production of tomatoes at its Cornerways Nursery, which will be phased out from November, although the company maintain that it is committed to meeting its existing supply commitments for tomatoes.

Epidolex - the epilepsy medicine for which Cornerways Nursery in Wissington is to produce the active ingredient Cannabidiol. Photo: British Sugar. ANL-161028-120744001

The ingredient will be used in a new prescription medicine being developed to treat rare but serious forms of epilepsy in children, as part of a contract with GW Pharmaceuticals.

Paul Kenward, managing director of British Sugar, said: “Sixteen years ago we realised we could use some of the heat and waste carbon dioxide generated in our Wissington sugar factory to develop a horticultural business.

“During this time, we have invested in our world class facilities and developed our expertise to deliver consistent, high quality crops season after season.

“This new era for our horticultural business uses all we have learned to date to further build this value stream for British Sugar and to benefit the pharmaceutical industry.”

The company anticipate that there will be “a minimal number of permanent roles at risk”, but a spokeswoman said they cannot give further details as it is currently in consultation with unions over the potential job losses.

The medicine, Epidiolex, has recently completed trials at the Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children in London as well as other hospitals in the UK, Europe and America.

Cannabidiol is the active ingredient in Epidiolex and is sourced from a non-psychoactive variety of the cannabis plant family, specifically bred for medicinal purposes.

Mr Kenward added: “We are extremely proud that our new crop will make a worthwhile contribution to the control of such a debilitating childhood disease. Annually, we will produce enough of this ingredient to treat the equivalent of up to 40,000 children globally.”

Dravet syndrome is one such form of epilepsy which could be treated by the new prescription medicine.

Galia Wilson, chairwoman of Dravet Syndrome UK, said: “Dravet syndrome is one of several rare but serious forms of epilepsy in children and adults for which there are limited treatment options. We welcome the development of any medicine that may help this complex patient group with high levels of unmet need.”