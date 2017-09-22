Glenn steps up for mascot role in Downham Market

A mascot dog representing organisations in Downham has completed one of his first major duties in the role.

Ten-month-old Glenn took over the position of mascot dog for the Downham and District Royal British Legion (RBL) and the Desert Rats Association in July after his predecessor Laddie died.

Bill Wells with his 10 month old new dog Mr Glenn on parade at Downham Market.

William Wells, trainer and handler, introduced Glenn to residents in Downham during a remembrance event marking 100 years since the Battle of Passchendaele on Saturday.

Glenn took centre stage as he led the parade with Mr Wells from the Town Square to the town’s war memorial.

Mr Wells, of Barton Bendish, said: “Glenn was exemplary in his duty. It was a good service and he did well.”

The canine plays an important role in raising awareness of what military dogs do.