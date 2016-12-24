Going bald to help King’s Lynn hospital unit is no joke for Callum

A head shave which started off as a ‘joke’ between two work colleagues has raised almost £2,000 for the neo-natal unit at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

For most of us, the thought of shaving our own head is enough to make us want to run a mile.

Calum Bacon is having his head shaved to raise funds for the Neo Natal Unit at Lynn's QEH ANL-161219-081903009

And that was the case for Callum Bacon, 23, from Long Sutton, who eventually had his locks removed after taking up the challenge from his boss.

Jack Oughton, who runs Jack Oughton Electrical Services in St Germans, said: “I jokingly said to Callum that I wanted to shave his head and he agreed to do it if we could raise £500 for charity.

“I think he agreed to do it because he never thought that we’d be able to raise that amount of money.

“I’d be crazing him to shave his hair off for weeks, as that’s the only thing he has got, and now we’ve raised close to £1,900 and money is still coming in.

“He’s been fairly keen to wear a hat since it was done and I think he has found having no hair a little bit odd.”

Mr Bacon’s hair was removed by Mr Oughton at the Crown and Anchor Public House in the village.

Mr Oughton’s four-year-old daughter Olivia spent time in the neo-natal unit after she was born, and his mum Julie, 58, who has worked in the facility for more than 40 years.

“We thought it would be a good idea if my mum and myself shared the shave between us with us both having dealings with the facility.

“My mum started the shave, I finished it and now Callum is bald.”

On the total raised, which is climbing on a daily basis, Mr Oughton said: “We are staggered about the response.

“We never set up a Just Giving page or anything like that because we didn’t take it seriously to start with.

“Most of the money has been raised through posting on Facebook and also by word of mouth.

“I think everyone knows somebody who has been affected or used the neo-natal unit at the hospital and this just goes to show how close to people’s hearts it is.”